The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.
POCATELLO, IDAHO – Today, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted to approve recommendations from District administration to adopt a Pass/Incomplete grading system for middle school and a Pass/No Credit grading system for high school for the third trimester of the 2019/2020 school year. The Board also approved recommendations to cancel the traditional graduation ceremonies originally scheduled in May. Alternate graduation plans to celebrate and honor the Class of 2020 are currently being discussed in collaboration with school administrators, class presidents and District officials. PCSD 25 will release specific details about individual school graduation plans once those plans are finalized. The following letter was sent to PCSD 25 staff and families with further information about the decision.
Dear PCSD 25 staff and families:
Today, the PCSD 25 Board of Trustees made two important decisions regarding remote learning and the continuing situation with COVID-19. Please discuss the details shared in this letter with your learner. These decisions adhere to guidelines required or recommended by Governor Little, the Idaho State Board of Education and the Idaho State Department of Education, as well as local public health officials, where applicable.
GRADING
As you know, the COVID-19 global pandemic interrupted the beginning of our third trimester for the 2019/2020 school year. We were just shy of two weeks into the new trimester when we had to face the hard decision to enact an emergency closure of our schools. Now that we have all had a chance to settle more fully into our remote learning program, we have been able to determine the best approach to the assessment of learning and grading for the third trimester.
At the core of our decision-making is to provide fairness, equity and maximum flexibility to learners in meeting academic benchmarks (see Guiding Principles, attached) while continuing to move learning forward. Therefore, the following grading systems will be in effect immediately:
ELEMENTARY GRADING
Learners will be monitored for evidence of learning and engagement on meaningful learning activities. Learners will be assessed via MT (meets target), NT (near target), BT (below target) and I (incomplete/no evidence of learning).
MIDDLE SCHOOL GRADING
The implementation of a Pass/Incomplete grading system is consistent with the hold harmless principle. Middle school learners will be expected to show evidence of learning for critical content aligned with standards for each course.
HIGH SCHOOL GRADING
The Pass/No Credit grading system is consistent with the hold harmless principle. High school learners will be awarded credit based on demonstrating proficiency in critical content aligned with standards for each course. While a learner’s GPA will not be negatively impacted during this time, the expectation is that learners will continue to make progress and show evidence of learning through their coursework. Learners that do not meet criteria will not receive course credit. Third trimester credits earned will be recorded but will not be included in determining GPA or class rank. Learners may opt-in for letter grades for dual enrollment and AP courses via written correspondence.
Parents & learners: A lack of letter grades during this time will not impact GPA or negatively impact potential college applicants or scholarship opportunities. Learners that do not meet set criteria will not receive course credit, which may impact a learner’s ability to stay on track for graduation.
CLASS OF 2020 GRADUATION
Due to the Governor’s continue stay at home order, as well as further guidelines to phase back into reopening the State of Idaho, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the traditional graduation ceremonies held at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. Those guidelines can be found at rebound.idaho.gov.
Rest assured, we will celebrate the Class of 2020! We understand it is disappointing to many that we are unable to proceed with our traditional graduation ceremonies. Still, our graduating seniors have spent a significant amount of time preparing for this moment and their hard work deserves to be recognized. Alternate graduation plans to celebrate and honor the Class of 2020 are currently being discussed in collaboration with high school administrators, class presidents and District officials. We will release specific details about individual school graduation plans once those plans are finalized.
Although difficult, each of our decisions has been made in the best interest of our collective community. Ultimately, our first priority continues to be safeguarding the health and safety of our learners, our staff, and our community.
Sincerely,
Dr. Douglas Howell, Superintendent
