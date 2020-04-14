The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its soft closure through the end of the school year because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Idaho State Board of Education ordered April 6 that schools close for the rest of the year, but left local school districts the option to reopen their schools.
"Coming back to school, even though that would be a wonderful thing, it's also another major disruption, and so we're just trying to provide some confidence, some peace of mind and some continuity of learning," says Courtney Fisher, the Communications and Community Relations Specialist for School District 25.
"We were already going to be closed through May 1, now...it doesn't really make sense for us to come back for those three weeks. There's so much that happens in those three weeks that we just really wanted to provide continuity of learning throughout the year so when kids come back in the fall, they're ready to go on to that next level."
One school board member called the option to close schools "the least disruptive path".
A statement from Maggie Mann, the Director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), was read at the meeting. In the statement, Mann said to keep incidents of COVID-19 cases down, SIPH supports the continuation of remote learning for the rest of the school year. In the statement, Mann calls this the "healthiest and safest option for the long run."
The decision means 31 days of remote learning for students and teachers.
School district employees handed out over 7,100 chrome books to students for distance-learning last week, and some students are also using paper packets for assignments.
The board opted to postpone a decision on whether to allow traditional high school graduation ceremonies until May 1.
The Idaho High School Activities Association will make a decision Friday on whether to recommend suspending spring sports for the rest of the year. The board will make its decision after that recommendation is decided. The importance of getting participation fees back into the hands of parents as soon as possible was discussed.
The school district will continue offering its grab-and-go lunch and breakfasts until further notice. During the 12 days of the service, over 70,000 meals have been served.
