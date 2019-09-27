If you're looking for a way to give back in your community, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is making it easy.
The school district is partnering with Purposity, a free phone app that connects users with needs in the community.
All you have to do is download the app, sign up and follow School District 25.
Here’s how to do it:
- Once you’ve downloaded the app from the app store, open the app, and hit “sign up”.
- That brings you to a screen where you have to enter an email address and password.
- Next, under “choose your community”, scroll down until you see Pocatello, then select it.
- From there, you can either choose to set a donation goal, or go ahead to the home page.
- At the bottom of the home page, go to the “organizations” tab to find Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.
- From there, just click “follow” and you’re all set!
Once the school district has 300 followers, you'll get a weekly notification with a need in your area. Needs range from items like shoes and jackets for a local student, to small household items for a family who lost their home.
The average donation costs only around $30.
All the needs are vetted by school counselors and Community Resource Workers like Patty Fonnesbeck, a CRW at Indian Hills Elementary School.
"When somebody gives a mop and a broom, or shoes, or a coat, the recipient receives so much more than that tangible item,” says Fonnesbeck.
“They receive a feeling that people in the community care. They receive a sense of hope.”
As of Friday morning, School District 25 needs 126 more “follows” to get to 300.
