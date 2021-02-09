Pocatello/Chubbuck students to resume in-person learning 5 days a week

Tuesday evening during a special meeting, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees took action to resume a five-day, in-person learning schedule for all grades (K-12) beginning March 1. This date is the first day of the school year’s final trimester.
The district's elementary schools (K-5) will continue in the modified traditional instructional model. In this model, students are grouped in cohorts and receive face-to-face instruction five days per week.
Additionally, all secondary schools (6-12) will transition to the modified traditional instructional model. In this model, students will attend school in-person five days per week.
“Public education is an educational promise that we fulfill to our learners in partnership with parents and the broader community," said Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell. "We must commit to continuing to work together to find solutions that will best help us fulfill that promise to the learners we serve as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”
To support this transition, the district’s preventative strategies, including the requirement of face coverings for all students, staff and visitors, will remain in effect.
By March 1, more than half of PCSD 25’s 1,700 staff members will have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, provided through district-sponsored vaccination clinics.
In a statement provided to PCSD 25, Southeastern Idaho Public Health stated the following: “School District 25 has been proactive in the precautions they have chosen to put into place to limit spread of COVID-19. These actions have included requiring face coverings, and implementing a modified traditional/cohort approach in elementary schools and a hybrid model in middle and high schools, which has allowed for physical distancing. These actions taken to date by School District 25 have limited classroom spread to a minimum.”
The statement also reads: “We recognize this is a challenging situation, with no clear answers and no one 'correct' path. SIPH staff are supportive of each of the options SD25 is considering for moving forward.”
Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said, “For the first time since the pandemic began, the current conditions in our community favor a return to five-day, face-to-face, in-person learning schedule for every learner attending PCSD 25 schools. This is a critical step for our staff, our learners and their families, and it is one that we do not take lightly. The Board has been tasked to balance the delivery of a rigorous K-12 curriculum while safeguarding the health and well-being of learners and staff members. The Board continues to thoughtfully consider all pertinent data to encompass the many complexities involved in making these tough, and not always popular, decisions.”
Learn more about the modified traditional instructional models in the PCSD 25’s Roadmap to the 2020-2021 School Year.
The district will continue to publish a weekly case status report for active/probable COVID-19 cases at: https://www.sd25.us/Content2/1282. The report is updated weekly on Fridays.
