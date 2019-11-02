With the election just three days away, it’s time to think about who we’ll vote for when we go to the polls on Tuesday.
KPVI has met with all of the candidates for the Pocatello City Council over the last couple of months.
Getting a glimpse of each candidate may help when going to the polls to cast your vote, with having a better understanding of each one and who you will support and why.
In talking to each candidate, some of the common themes that seemed to keep coming up were issues such as transparency, the city budget and taxes.
City Council candidates running or seat one are Incumbent Jim Johnston, Paul Schmidtlein, Dale Spencer and Chris Stevens.
“It seems to me that if we were able to combine the two cities into one, we would be able to save the tax payers buku bucks,” says Incumbent Jim Johnston, Candidate for Seat One.
“If we’re not a cohesive body of a city government, let’s not talk about making major radical changes yet. Is there potential for significant savings by a merger of Pocatello and Chubbuck? I believe there is but I don’t believe that’s where we should be going right now. That’s not what are focus should be,” says Dale Spencer, Candidate, Seat One.
“Find out why does it cost us so much in taxes and what are we getting that other communities aren’t getting or why does it cost us more to have the same things that other communities have. So that’s huge for me,” says Chris Stevens, Candidate, Seat One.
“We’re going to try and keep taxes low. We’re going to focus on getting people to get off that interstate and spend money in our city and boost the economy through tourism,” says Paul Schmidtlein, Candidate, Seat One.
Sunday on KPVI News Weekend Edition we will do a recap on candidates running for Seat Two.
Elections are set for Tuesday November 5th.
