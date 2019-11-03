Two days away from the general election and KPVI recaps seat two candidates for Pocatello City Council.
The candidates running for seat two are Lance Kolbet, Claudia Ortega and Colton Peterson.
KPVI has been meeting with all of the city council candidates and talking to them about some of the biggest issues they believe the City of Pocatello is facing.
Common issues that come up when talking with the candidates are issues that include transparency, city budget and taxes.
Each one of the candidates running for seat two tells KPVI why they believe they are the best person for the position.
“I’ve been in the financial services industry for 26 years and I’m a numbers guy and I’m about doing with what you have and with the least amount necessary, so I am a big proponent of smallest government necessary and less taxes,” says Lance Kolbet, Candidate, Seat Two.
“I don’t have any business interests in this town, so I don’t have a conflict of interest. I can sit on that council and make decisions with knowing full well that I am not going to profit in any way, shape or form on a personal level. I’m going to profit or benefit rather, is the better word, just like every other resident this town is going to benefit and no more,” says Claudia Ortega, Candidate, Seat Two.
“I’m very big in, you know, let’s support our law enforcement, first responders, our firefighters, our paramedics, you know, let’s get them better equipment to do their jobs. Let’s see if we can find a way to hire more police to help protect and serve our community,” says Colton Peterson, Candidate, Seat Two.
The election is set for Tuesday November 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.