- Children under the age of 5.
- Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
- Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, or communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
- Persons, including on-duty law-enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
- Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
- Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain social distancing, as recommended by the CDC, from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.
- Persons who are incarcerated.
- Patrons of gyms so long as the gym is following a plan approved by the local health district.
- Outdoor and/or indoor public places where people can maintain social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
The plaque on the Bear River Massacre memorial has been replaced with a version that community members feel better represents history and the Shoshone Tribe. Read more
During the Pocatello City Council meeting Thursday night, city councilmembers discussed whether the current mask ordinance should remain in place. After discussion, the council was split, but the mayor tipped the scale toward rescinding the ordinance later this month. The Pocatello City Cou… Read more
On Sunday, it's the Chiefs versus the Buccaneers but right now, two local high schools are battling it out in their own version of a "Souper Bowl." It's a game that is played in the pantry rather than on the grid iron and aims to help feed those in need. Read more
The Idaho National Guard has released the names of the three pilots killed in Tuesday night's helicopter crash. Read more
Meals are available Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senior activities center in Pocatello. Read more
Thursday morning, advocates for child care in Idaho held their annual meeting to help spread awareness to about foster care to legislators and leaders. Read more
