Pocatello City Council leaning towards rescinding mask mandate
During the Pocatello City Council meeting Thursday night, city councilmembers discussed whether the current mask ordinance should remain in place. After discussion, the council was split, but the mayor tipped the scale toward rescinding the ordinance later this month. 
 
The Pocatello City Council voted to approve an emergency order (the current mask mandate) in November last year. 
 
Councilman Rick Cheatum, Councilwoman Heidi Adamson, and Councilwoman Claudia Ortega all voted in favor of rescinding the ordinance. However, tonight's meeting was only open to discussion and not action. A new ordinance to get rid of the current emergency declaration will be drafted and the council will have to wait until at least February 18 to take a final vote.
 
Councilman Roger Bray, Councilwoman Chris Stevens and Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik are all in favor of keeping the current mandate in place.
 
Mayor Brian Blad then spoke on the subject. He believes the community is doing its part to wear masks and keep others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been a strong proponent of wearing face coverings since the onset of the pandemic. However, during Thursday's meeting he agreed with the three councilmembers in favor of rescinding the mandate. Nonetheless, he will continue to encourage residents to wear masks in public places should the ordinance to rescind the mask mandate pass come Feb. 18.
 
Under the current ordinance, “every person shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction with persons other than household members.”
 
According to the City of Pocatello, exceptions are provided for:
  • Children under the age of 5.
  • Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
  • Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, or communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
  • Persons, including on-duty law-enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
  • Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
  • Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain social distancing, as recommended by the CDC, from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.
  • Persons who are incarcerated.
  • Patrons of gyms so long as the gym is following a plan approved by the local health district.
  • Outdoor and/or indoor public places where people can maintain social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
The ordinance to rescind the mask mandate will be voted on by the council on Feb. 18.
Tags

Local News

