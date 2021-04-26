The City of Pocatello is doing away with its mask mandate.
At a special meeting on Monday, the City Council voted to rescind the face covering ordinance, starting Wednesday.
Under city policy, masks will be still be required to enter city facilities and buildings. City officials said due to President Joe Biden's executive order, masks will also still be required at the Pocatello Regional Airport and on public transportation, such as Pocatello Regional Transit buses.
Private businesses can also continue requiring masks, if they choose to.
Council members also voted to be able to call a special meeting to reconsider the face mask order, if local case rates rise again. The threshold to reimplement the order would be if cases go above 15 per 10,000 for two consecutive weeks, or above 30 per 10,000 for 3 straight days.
More information and resources can also be found at pocatello.us/coronavirus.
