Candidates running for Pocatello City Council Seat #3 met Tuesday night at city hall.
About 30 people attended the forum organized by the Pocatello police and fire unions. Attending were the five candidates on the November ballot; Incumbent Roger Bray, 'Idaho Lorax' Carta, Ethan Ennis, Arlen Walker, and Don Zebe. Questions asked by the moderators included their thoughts on the recent union negotiations with the city, their strategy for improving resources for the city and brining in industries, and their stances on collective bargaining.
The full forum will be posted Wednesday on the City of Pocatello's Community Media YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.