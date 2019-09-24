Candidates running for Pocatello City Council Seat #3 met Tuesday night at city hall.

About 30 people attended the forum organized by the Pocatello police and fire unions. Attending were the five candidates on the November ballot; Incumbent Roger Bray, 'Idaho Lorax' Carta, Ethan Ennis, Arlen Walker, and Don Zebe. Questions asked by the moderators included their thoughts on the recent union negotiations with the city, their strategy for improving resources for the city and brining in industries, and their stances on collective bargaining.

The full forum will be posted Wednesday on the City of Pocatello's Community Media YouTube page.

