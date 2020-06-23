The Pocatello City Council is still working on the city budget.
The city council met last Thursday to discuss the budget.
City council member Chris Stevens says they’ve estimated to the best of their ability their revenues that they can expect when they start going through expenses.
She says the largest part is going to be wages and benefits.
But, given the stress tax payers are under from last year’s assessments and the job loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she hopes to get some tax relief for the public.
“We know that we need to engage in significant economic development or at least I believe we do because we need more decent paying jobs, because the more people you have sharing the cost of city government, the lower the demand on each individual,” says Chris Stevens, Pocatello City Council.
City Council meets again on July 2nd.
