Pocatello City Council President Rick Cheatum announced he has filed for seat 'A' in house district 28.
He is running as a republican.
Cheatum has lived and worked in Idaho for 47 years.
He has served on Pocatello's City Council for four years and is currently the council president.
Cheatum says with his council experience and knowledge of the cities, he's the right person to represent our area.
"I've been very disappointed by some of those decisions that have come out that have restricted budgets, that have caused problems in cities and many of them inadvertent and I'm not accusing any legislators of ignoring the needs of the constituency. I just don't think they're fully informed as to how cities work, and I am hoping that by being a member of the legislature with my council experience, I'll be able to expand their knowledge and perhaps create a better Idaho going forward," Says Rick Cheatum, Pocatello City Council President.
Currently, Seat 28-A is held by Randy Armstrong from Inkom.
The 2022 Idaho Primary Election is May 17th and the General Election is November 8th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.