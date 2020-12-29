The season of giving is evident at the City of Pocatello as city employees pulled together and made a big donation to the United Way.
Through the United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s payroll deduction program, almost $22,000 was donated.
This year’s total is an 18% increase from 2019 and over the last five years, City of Pocatello employees have donated over $112,000.
“I am once again humbled by and proud of the generosity of my fellow City of Pocatello employees,” said Kristy Heinz, Pocatello Regional Airport Management Assistant and Campaign Committee Member. “We are pleased to be able to support the United Way in helping our community, and we are so excited to be donating even more than we did last year.”
“The City of Pocatello employees stepped up at a time when our community needed it most,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “These employee contributions will be invested in local programs and initiatives that improve housing stability, improve access to mental and primary healthcare, improve access to food, and improve opportunities for Kindergarten readiness and post-secondary readiness. Without workplace campaigns like the City of Pocatello stepping up and increasing their campaign amount, we would not be able to meet the growing demand for services in our region.”
For more information on the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, visit unitedwaysei.org.
