The City of Pocatello is considering an emergency ordinance to require masks in public.
A decision will be made on Thursday at Pocatello’s City Council Work Session.
The emergency ordinance would be considered a public health emergency and require masks in public areas or when social distancing isn't possible.
There are many exceptions to the ordinance including children under 5, people with medical exceptions, people at gyms where a plan that the local health district has approved, and people who are at a restaurant eating and drinking.
For a full look at the ordinance click here: https://www.pocatello.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/2464?fileID=8246
