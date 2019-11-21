Information provided by City of Pocatello
Work is underway on a stream restoration project along Pocatello Creek.
Yesterday, crews started working to stabilize stream banks along Pocatello Creek to the southwest of Fire Station #3, along Pocatello Creek Road. Over time, the creek has eroded into City sewer lines, sidewalks, and adjacent properties in the area. Crews will be adding rock and other erosion control materials and planting willows that will provide more stabilization as well as habitat for wildlife.
“We are excited about this project because it is very visible from the road and will let us test, on a small scale, what it will look like if we remove invasive Elm and Russian Olive trees and replant the stream bank with native shrubs such as willows,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator.
The project will cost $39,760 and is primarily funded by a grant from the Idaho Department of Water Resources. The City of Pocatello is responsible for $4,760 of the project’s cost.
Work is expected to be completed next week, barring any unforeseen circumstances that would require a work schedule change.
Residents with questions about the project can contact Austin Suing, Project Engineer, at 208-234-6513.
