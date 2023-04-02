Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Pocatello Sunday afternoon.
The call came in just after 3:00 p.m. of a multi-dwelling home fire on South 4th Avenue between Dillon and 8th Avenue two blocks away from the Idaho State University Campus.
One person was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.
Police closed South 4th Avenue in front of the structure fire while crews quickly worked to knock the fire down and keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
South 4th Avenue has since reopened, and investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
