On Thursday, Pocatello Electric celebrated 120 years in business.
They had a big community celebration because they say the community is what's kept them in business for more than a century.
They gave away a washer and dryer, a queen mattress set, several Kitchen Aid appliances, and more. The first 120 people in the door also got a special gift bag.
The store also offered special discounts and pricing on its products in honor of the anniversary.
And as a way of giving back, Pocatello Electric also collected food donations for the Idaho Food Bank.
The community came out in full force for the event, packing the store.
Manager Troy Dixon said the best part about working at Pocatello Electric is the community itself.
"The relationship you create with customers," he said. "Being here 27 years I know a lot of faces I see around town on a daily basis. People say hi to me at the stores. It's just a very good feeling knowing you're part of the community."
Also at Thursday's celebration, Pocatello Electric donated $1,120 to a local nonprofit, which the community chose.
The community got to vote and the nonprofit with the most nominations was the winner. That was the Veterans Mobility Corp - which provides motorized wheelchairs to local veterans and their family members.
They take slightly used wheelchairs and refurbish them.
Those who work with the veterans say the gift of mobility makes a huge difference.
"This is a tremendous donation for veterans mobility corp," said Jana Garner, a social worker with the VMC. "We run off of grants and donations from individual and businesses throughout the community. Every dollar that comes in helps to refurbish chairs and purchase new batteries or supplies that they need to get the chairs in good working order and then they go right back out to veterans in our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.