The Pocatello Mayor's Youth Advisory Council 5k event set for this weekend has been canceled.
The city said it was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."
The 5k was originally set for Sat. May 20 at 8:30 a.m.
The next event for the MYAC will be the ribbon cutting of their new Little Free Pantry on May 22 at 5:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.