Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Engine 2 was responding to a backyard fire on Berryman Drive when it was hit by an SUV.
One person in the SUV had to be extricated, the other occupants were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Three firefighters on the engine were checked out by medical personnel.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed.
The Pocatello Police Department is investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.