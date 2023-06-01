The Pocatello Fire Department has three new brush trucks ahead of wildfire season.
They are Ford F550 wildland brush trucks. They were made by possible by a donation from Idaho Central Credit Union, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, the approval of the Pocatello City Council to buy a new truck.
The total cost for the three new brush trucks was $511,695.
The new trucks are outfitted with a custom bed, 4-wheel drive chassis, 150 gpm Darley diesel powered pump, ability to carry 400 gallons of water, latest advancements in safety features, and all the necessary equipment to handle a wildland fire.
“We are excited to get these new brush trucks with wildfire season just around the corner," said Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn. "The new trucks will be a great asset to the team."
The new trucks replace three old brush trucks, all from the 1990s.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, June 8, at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall. It is free and open to the public.
