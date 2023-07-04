The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday night.
It happened around 8:00 p.m. at a home on Center Street. Tracy Bottone stepped out of the shower in her home to find that it was on fire. Flames had spread from the tree next to the house.
Tracy, her daughter, her daughter’s friend, and four cats were in the house at the time. They were able to evacuate safely. Neighbors helped to fight the flames until fire fighters arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
