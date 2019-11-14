Pocatello Fire Department's master plan for the future

Today there was a joint city and county meeting in Pocatello. The Pocatello City Council, Bannock County commissioners and Pocatello Fire Department listened to a presentation about the fire department's master plan.
Emergency Services Consulting International studied the county to determine how the fire department and EMS services could improve.
The studied showed that the fire department responds to emergencies in good time, but will need additional stations in the near future to maintain those good response times.
It also found that the culture within the department, especially in its relationship to the city, needs improvement.
Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates says, "The cultural issue is the one I hope we can fix for sure. I mean, that's the one that I, you know, I think it's the most important. I've always believed that as an organization if everybody's rowing in the same direction, then the ship moves really well. If you've got some people rowing in the wrong direction, then the ship goes squirrelly."
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says he believes the fire department is one of the best in the country and is ready to work with them to make sure it stays that way.
