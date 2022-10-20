The Pocatello Fire Department is partnering with the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, 'Meals on Wheels' program.
During the month of October the fire department will be following the 'Meals on Wheels' drivers as they deliver meals to residents.
While the PFD is at their homes they will be checking their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working properly.
If they are not working properly, they will be installing new ones.
