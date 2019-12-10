Pocatello Firefighter Union 187 brought the heat Tuesday, but it had nothing to do with fire.
Firefighters were at Lincoln Head Start Tuesday morning, giving out warm coats to kids in need.
This is Local 187's sixth year of working with Operation Warm, which has provided over 3 million coats across North America since 1998.
The firefighters partnered with local businesses to raise money and buy over 300 new coats for School District 25 kids.
Community resource officers, who are stationed at schools, helped identify under-privileged kids in need of a new coat.
"This coat is really good," giggled 3-year-old Ruth Ghebrekidan, one of the coat recipients.
When asked if she like the color, a vibrant pink, she said, “yes!”
And when asked if pink was her favorite color, she gleefully spun around and enthusiastically said again, “yes!”
Union members and donors personally fit each child with a new coat.
All the inside tags read "made just for you."
