A local free clinic is holding a holiday event this month.
The Pocatello Free Clinic announced their first ever 'Jingle Jangle' fund-raiser.
The event will be on Tuesday December 20th at the Sandtrap in Pocatello.
There will be raffle prizes, a silent auction and live music.
The Sandtrap will also donate 20-percent of their revenue from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. to the clinic.
