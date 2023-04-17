Another local non-profit is participating in the 'Idaho Gives' campaign.
The Pocatello Free Clinic is celebrating its 52nd year this month.
Sherrie Joseph, the Executive Director of the Pocatello Free Clinic says they are one of the oldest free clinics in the United States.
They provide medical, dental and mental health-care for people with no insurance.
Sherrie says they're proud to participate in 'Idaho Gives' and it's the donations from the community that have kept the free clinic going for 52 years.
"The money is so important. It pays the bills. As you all know if you've been to the doctor or the dentist recently, care is very expensive and we stretch every dollar here as far as we possibly can. We use a lot of volunteers to make ends meet. We take a lot of donations, but if I don't have dollars, I don't have a clinic," says Sherrie Joseph, Executive Director of Pocatello Free Clinic.
'Idaho Gives' statewide online giving event goes from May 1st to May 4th.
To donate go to idahogives.org
