Friday night, two women from Pocatello appeared on "Wheel of Fortune."
Debbie Pilgrim and her granddaughter Sarah Hunt appeared as part of the show's grandparents week.
They didn't win but they did earn about $3,000 to take home.
And Pat Sajak told Debbie he "could watch her solve toss ups all day."
Pilgrim said she originally sent in an audition for WWE but when she mentioned she loved doing things with her grandchildren, they approached her about doing Wheel of Fortune instead.
She called Sarah to ask if she wanted to audition with her. Sarah said she was a little surprised but not really because they always do crazy things as a family.
Both Sarah and Debbie said being able to be do this together made the experience extra memorable.
"I can't even explain" Pilgrim said. "It was so awesome and we'll have the memories. She'll have the memories. She can tell her children, grandchildren. We'll have the memories forever."
"And we're kind of crazy, we love to do things together anyways so it was perfect," Pilgrim added. "It couldn't have been any better."
And her granddaughter agrees.
"I think that was such a special moment and something that we got to do together and it just made it so much more fun than if we were just individuals because we'll just always have that connection and every time I see Wheel of Fortune now I'm going to be like wow that was so fun remembering that," Hunt said.
Debbie and Sarah said everyone on the show treated them very well and they loved the entire experience.
"I feel like I was really really nervous going into it but honestly once you're up there it just goes by so fast," Hunt said. "And I've been waiting all day so I was like, 'I just want to do it I'm ready.' And once I got up there I was so happy and I was like, 'This is so fun I need to soak up it all in and remember this moment.'"
Pilgrim called the experience "awesome" and "surreal."
"we had made friends with the other contestants and so we kind of felt like we were with our family," she said. "It was just a real, neat, surreal type thing."
