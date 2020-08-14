The city of Pocatello has designated part of its "CARES act" funding to those who need rental and mortgage assistance.
Over $260,000 dollars will be put towards residents in need of housing help.
Pocatello residents must have proof that they have lost income, meet the limits on income, and show that they have not gotten any federal or state Covid-19 housing subsidy.
The next closest city that has access to CBDG funds is Idaho Falls. those in need of rental aid will likely go through a similar process.
Janae Mitchell at the city of Pocatello says regardless of how hard times are 'we will pull through as a community."
"We are here to help," says Mitchell. "We care about people and we're all here together. The big right now is staying safe together or stay together. That's what we want to do. We are a community, we are a strong community, and we will get through this."
For more information and to apply, contact Janae Mitchell, CDBG Program Manager, via email at jmitchell@pocatello.us or by phone at 208-234-6186 or Lisa Smith, CDBG Grants Administrator, via email at lsmith@pocatello.us or by phone at 208-234-6188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.