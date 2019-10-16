Pocatello High School held their fifth Annual Career Expo.
Both freshman and seniors listened to various presenters from Pocatello, including our own Meteorologist Michael Autovino, who spoke about their careers and what they do each day.
Following the presentations there were other booths set up in the gym with different industries and career fields that students could learn more about.
Alyssa Torngren, Freshman at Pocatello High School said, "I've been really interested in the medical field and so I ended up looking at some of the things like pharmacy and physical therapy and just some different things like that to hopefully be able to get a better idea of what I want to do."
The next career expo will be held on October 14, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.