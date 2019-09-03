Pocatello High School Evacuation Drill

Police activity near Pocatello High School Tuesday morning is part of an evacuation drill.
Students evacuated Pocatello High School and the police department closed off roads in the area Tuesday morning.
The high school has confirmed that this is all part of a drill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.