Pocatello High School is moving forward with the process of selecting a new mascot.
A committee made up of alumni, parents, school staff and community members looked through 185 submissions and narrowed it down to nine possibilities.
Student government leaders then organized into teams and each team picked one of the nine mascot options to promote so the community could have an idea of how each one might be implemented.
The nine finalists include: Pocatello Bison, Pocatello Eagles, Pocatello Falcons, Pocatello Mountain Lions, Pocatello Mustangs, Pocatello Phantoms, Pocatello Wolves, Pocatello Stampede and Pocatello Thunder.
The committee has created an advisory survey to get input from the current student body, staff, alumni and community members. They will use survey results to determine their final recommendation to the Board of Trustees on Nov. 10.
The survey can be found at https://forms.gle/FX7q47ArrguSZN7F6
The committee used six different criteria when narrowing down submissions, including making sure animal submissions were native to the area and looking at whether the new mascot could respectfully incorporate the school’s Native American history.
The change in mascot comes after the school board voted to retire the current Pocatello Indians mascot on Sept. 15 because many consider it offensive to the Native American culture.
