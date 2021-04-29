Although it's a small area, Pocatello is one of the many cities paying more than the national average when it comes to household bills, according to a study done by Doxo.
Even in the Idaho Falls area, residents can find it to be a struggle to take care of payments.
"Even with what I'm paying now as a single parent, it's hard because it's rent on top of utilities on top of groceries on top of child care," said Marissa Nitschke who lives in Idaho Falls.
According to Doxo, a Pocatello resident can spend anywhere around $1,122 per month on things like health insurance, utilities, and cable to name a few.
But there's more, and there may be an explanation to why household bills seem to be so high.
"According to the Census Bureau this week, Idaho is actually the second fastest growing state in the United States," said Director of Doxo Insights Liz Powell.
She added this could be contributing factor in household payments.
"If I wasn't living where I was living right now, if I was paying anything higher than what I'm paying right now, there's absolutely no way that I could make it work," said Nitschke.
She doesn't have to worry about paying the average in Idaho Falls which is $1,029.
Household bills may vary for individuals.
"A thousand dollars a month, I feel like for this area, I think it's high," said Nitschke.
Powell says an area like Pocatello compared to a city like Boise, may not have enough employers who cover various benefits like health insurance, which is why Pocatello residents may be paying more out of pocket.
"When there's not a lot of employers in a region that pay for health benefits than the out of pocket costs, because they're not getting reimbursed through their employer, are much higher," said Powell.
She also said it differs from state to state and city to city.
You know it just depends in some cities it's more expensive. In some rural areas it's more expensive," said Powell.
Powell added they hope consumers are able to use this data as a tool to where people choose to live ultimately and familiarize themselves with future payments.
