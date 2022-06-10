A Pocatello man is in jail after police say he attacked employees at a local restaurant.
23-year-old Darion Tyron Vinson, Junior was arrested Wednesday for felony battery, two misdemeanor counts of battery, and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property.
According to a post on the Mandarin House’s Facebook page, a man entered the restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue in an agitated state. Inside the restaurant, he attacked two employees and threw a chair at one of the employees.
Vinson had his first court appearance on Thursday and his preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, June 21.
