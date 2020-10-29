A Pocatello man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed on Interstate 15.
The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. According to Idaho State Police, 67-year-old Elton L. Zundel was northbound on I-15 near south Pocatello when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and rolled. Zundel was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
