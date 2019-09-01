Pocatello Marathon Attracts People From All Over the World

Weather Alert

...EXTREMELY DRY AIR COMBINING WITH GUSTY WINDS FOR HIGH FIRE DANGER... .STRONG WARMING OF AN EXTREMELY DRY AIR MASS IN PLACE WILL CAUSE AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES TO LOWER BELOW 15 PERCENT IN MANY PLACES, AND BELOW 10 PERCENT IN SOME AREAS. MEANWHILE, LOW PRESSURE PASSING NORTH OF THE AREA WILL LEAD TO INCREASING WINDS. ANOTHER MEASURE OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IS THE HAINES INDEX, WHICH IS REACHING THE MAXIMUM LEVEL OF 6, THE MOST DANGEROUS LEVEL, IN NEARLY ALL LOCATIONS ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL MAKE FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR HAINES INDEX OF 6, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF. FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, THE MAIN AREAS AFFECTED ARE THE RIDGES BETWEEN GRAYS LAKE AND PALISADES RESERVOIR. ON LABOR DAY, THE VALLEYS WILL BE MORE AFFECTED, AGAIN MAINLY NORTH OF BEAR LAKE. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * HAINES INDEX...THE HAINES INDEX IS A MEASURE OF FIRE DANGER, BASED ON WEATHER CONDITIONS, THAT RANGES FROM 2 TO 6 IN VALUE. ON LABOR DAY, THE HAINES INDEX OVER SOUTHERN IDAHO SHOULD BE THE MOST DANGEROUS RATING OF 6. * IMPACTS...THE EXTREME DRYNESS COMBINED WITH BREEZY CONDITIONS MEANS THAT ONCE STARTED, WILDFIRES CAN BURN WITH RAPID SPREAD RATES AND HIGH INTENSITY. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THOSE CAMPING OR COOKING OUTDOORS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WITH FIRE. USE ESTABLISHED FIRE PITS AND DO NOT LEAVE ANY OPEN FLAME UNWATCHED. WITH THIS AMOUNT OF DRYNESS, THE EXTREMELY HOT EXHAUST SYSTEM OF A LOW-CLEARANCE VEHICLE, WHEN IN CONTACT WITH DRY GRASS OR SHRUBS, HAS BEEN KNOWN TO START WILDFIRES. KEEP YOUR VEHICLE ON ESTABLISHED ROADS TO AVOID CONTACT WITH DRY FUELS. A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: * RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS. &&