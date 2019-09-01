Pocatello Marathon Attracts People From All Over the World

The annual Pocatello Marathon attracts thousands of people to the Gate City each year for Labor Day weekend, and this weekend was no exception.
The 20th annual event had 41 different states represented this year.
Four to five hundred volunteers helped with a full and half marathon, a 10K and a 5K and 15 aid stations out on the course.
About 100 kids participated in this year’s event.
“There’s a lot more races to choose from so we’ve seen a decrease in our numbers. We had a leveling off last two years and now we’re seeing a growth back, so our philosophy has been we’re going to stay the same high quality race that we are,” says Mike Calley, Pocatello Marathon Race Director.
Registration for next year’s Pocatello Marathon opened up this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.