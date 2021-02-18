Pocatello mask mandate remains in place

Thursday, the Pocatello City Council voted against rescinding the city’s face covering ordinance. The ordinance will remain in place and be revisited on March 4, 2021.
Only two councilmembers, Heidi Adamson and Rick Cheatum, voted to rescind the current ordinance.
Councilmembers Chris Stevens, Claudia Ortega, Roger Bray and Linda Leeuwrik voted to keep the ordinance in place.
On February 4, the City Council had a meeting and voted in favor of creating a new ordinance that would, if passed, rescind the current mask ordinance. At this meeting, the council was tied after its vote and the mayor broke the tie voting in favor of having the new ordinance drafted. It was this newly drafted ordinance that failed to pass during the February 18 meeting.
Those who voted to keep the mandate in place all had similar comments. They mentioned things like it being too early (Bannock County is currently in the moderate risk level) to rescind the ordinance, local medical experts and hospital administrators asking to keep it in place for at least one more month, and wearing a mask is a simple way to help keep businesses open and the economy strong.
Rick Cheatum, who voted to rescind, also spoke during the time allotted for discussion. He talked about the original intent of ordinance. He said it was meant to be temporary and used as a way to help protect the local healthcare organizations. He brought up the fact that Portneuf Medical Center rolled back some visitor restrictions on Feb. 17.
Under the ordinance, “every person shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction with persons other than household members.
Exceptions are provided for:
- Children under the age of 5.
- Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
- Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, or communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
- Persons, including on-duty law-enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
- Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
- Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain social distancing, as recommended by the CDC, from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.
- Persons who are incarcerated.
- Patrons of gyms so long as the gym is following a plan approved by the local health district.
- Outdoor and/or indoor public places where people can maintain social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
A list of frequently asked questions about the ordinance is available can be found by clicking here.
To view the full ordinance, click here.
