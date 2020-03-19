From City of Pocatello News Release:
Taking the advice of the health experts, Mayor Brian Blad is under self-quarantine after an essential trip to New York City. Mayor Blad wants to reassure everyone he is not experiencing symptoms of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
During his self-quarantine, Mayor Blad is still holding his meetings with City Department Heads by phone and is available by phone to conduct City business.
“We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “It’s important for everyone to follow the recommendations of the health officials.”
Again, Mayor Blad is not experiencing symptoms of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He is expected to return to City Hall April 1.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at
siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.
