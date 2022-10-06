Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has chosen two people to fill vacant seats on the Pocatello City Council.
On Wednesday, Mayor Blad recommended Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to fill Seats #2 and #3. 38 people applied for the openings and the mayor interviewed over a dozen candidates.
“We had a lot of great applicants making this a challenging decision to narrow the field down to just two candidates," says Mayor Blad, "I want to thank everyone who submitted their application and ideas for Pocatello’s future. Both candidates are dedicated to the city of Pocatello. I believe Brent and Corey will be great additions to our City Council and will continue to make Pocatello a great place to work and live.”
If the nominated individuals are confirmed by the City Council, both Nichols and Mangum’s seats on the council would be effective on October 6, 2022 and they would fulfill the unexpired term through December 2023.
Former Police Chief Scott Marchand was appointed to the vacated Seat #1 in September.
