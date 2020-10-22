A local nonprofit is walking away with a donation, thanks to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
On Thursday, Blad donated $1,000 to the Hitting Hearts Foundation. The money will be used to buy fitness trackers for seniors with special needs at Highland High School. It will also be used to buy adaptive physical education equipment for students who are part of the Living in the New Community transition program.
Blad earned the money by completing the 2019 Blue Cross of Idaho’s Mayor’s Walking Challenge.
“All students deserve the opportunity to live a fit and healthy life,” Blad said. “The trackers and equipment will help students achieve their fitness goals.”
This is the third straight year Blad has donated his winnings from the walking challenge to the organization.
“Mayor Blad believes in the same goals I have for kids,” said Christian Colonel with the Hitting Hearts Foundation. “This donation helps us fill the gap between kids with unique challenges and living a healthy life.”
Blad is currently working to finish the 2020 Mayor’s Walking Challenge. So far, he has banked more than 261,000 steps during the month of October.
“I’m constantly walking anyway so I’m happy to know each step is going to a good cause,” Blad said.
More than 75 Idaho mayors across the state are participating in this year’s challenge.
