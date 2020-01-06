Pocatello Mayor Blad has been walking with a cause over the last three years. Today, he donated $1,000 to the Hitting Hearts Foundation as a result of taking more than 300,000 steps in a month.
The foundation will then use the money to buy adaptive exercise and sports equipment for students with physical disabilities at Highland High School.
In 2017, the mayor teamed up with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health to walk 10,000 thousand steps a day every October in order to win the money.
After his first year, Hitting Hearts donated the money to Pocatello High School. The next $1,000 will go to Century High School in the coming months. Mayor Blad had the goal to raise money for the three public high school in town and plans to continue walking to help donate money to the Hitting Hearts Foundation.
Blad says, "Like I say, it is a demographic that is overlooked sometimes. Families that have a special-needs child, they are focused on them, taking care of them as much as they possibly can. And sometimes, they can't afford to buy the equipment and stuff they need to really flourish. And so, hopefully this helps them and the families."
