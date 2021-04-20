Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad received his second dose of the vaccine Tuesday afternoon.
He said he couldn't be more excited.
Mayor Blad's second dose was the Pfizer vaccine and it took a matter of minutes to get it done.
The Pocatello mayor encourages all Idahoans to get their covid vaccines because he says it's the quickest way for things to get back to normal.
"If we can get, if we have a desire to get rid of the masks, which I personally do," said Blad, "I think the more people that are vaccinated, get the vaccine, the better off we'll be and I believe it's available for people to get if they would just do it."
More than 570,000 Idahoans have gotten a vaccine, and 42 percent of Bannock county has received at least one dose.
"So, I would encourage everybody to get it as quickly as they can," said Blad.
