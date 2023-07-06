The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council is taking part in a food drive.
The advisory council will be at the Pocatello Grocery Outlet on July 17. During the event, shoppers can donate $5 and receive a $5 discount on future purchases of $25 or more. So far, $1,000 has already been raised. The donations support the Advisory Council’s Little Free Pantry, the Salvation Army, Aid for Friends, and the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association food pantry.
The Pocatello Grocery Outlet is raising money for local organizations all during the month of July.
