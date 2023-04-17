The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society held their monthly open house on Saturday.
Larry Gilbreath, the President of the Pocatello Model Railroad Club says the club has been around for 37 years.
He says the third Saturday of every month people are welcome to come in and see the running trains.
They have five different scales, four layouts and railroad artifacts on display throughout the building.
They also have a geotrax layout available for kids 12 and under to enjoy.
The event is at the Union Pacific building from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the third Saturday of every month.
Admission is free to the public.
They also accept donations.
"It's part of the history of Pocatello. Some of our artifacts are from the history of the railroad, over the years that come through here. A museum is a history of your life. At one time the majority of this town was a railroad town, but since the things have gone on, the railroad has downgraded but it's still a railroad town and people aught to come see what there is, plus our hobby, in this hobby, you are a carpenter, a painter, you are an electrician, a modeler. Come and see what we've done. This is 37 years in the making, what's inside this building," says Larry Gilbreath, President of Pocatello Model Railroad Club.
