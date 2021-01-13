For nearly two years, we've been following the progress of the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Pocatello. This week, the monument is one step closer to completion thanks to the efforts of the local Lions Club.
"The opportunity to work with community is really pretty neat because this is a community and state monument," says Gary Salazar who is a committee member for the memorial monument.
When finished, the monument will honor those who gave their lives in service of the United States as well as the families they left behind.
For nearly a year, the memorial has been under construction. Construction of the project cannot move forward without the help of volunteers and financial donations.
"We have people that are just proud of this country, that are proud to be Americans and understand that (sacrifices those in the military make)," says Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club President Scott Stephens. "So, it's just a great opportunity to honor something we really value."
For nearly 25 years, the Lions Club has sold poinsettias at Christmas to raise money for local organizations. This year, the club sold nearly 570 and chose the memorial as a major benefactor of the sale. "We felt like we had a great year considering the situation that we're all in with the pandemic," adds Stephens.
The club raised around $3,000 during the holiday season. On Tuesday, it donated $1,500 to the memorial monument. "That was outstanding!" exclaims Salazar. "It just goes to show the different players we get to work with from the community."
Like most things, the pandemic affected the monument's construction and completion date. The memorial was originally going to open last summer, but is now scheduled to open to the public this coming May. It's located in the North Gate development area of Pocatello and while most of the groundwork is complete, the monument is missing the final touches.
"We're between 80 and 85 percent done is what we're estimating," explains Salazar. "There's still some work that needs to be done that depends on how many donors we get, how many volunteers we get, and when we can bring them in as to when we can get some money and put that towards the effort."
This means every donation, like the one from the Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club, helps get the monument that much closer to the finish line.
"Hopefully by the time it (May) comes around, we'll be able to have a great dedication ceremony."
If you want to learn more about the Gold Star Monument, or make a donation, click here.
