According to Steve Herzog, the Bannock County Prosecutor, 18 year-old Dustin Alfaro is headed to a jury trial.
Alfaro, of Yuba County, CA, is charged with first degree murder and conspiracy for the March 19 killing of 87 year-old Arlyne Koehler.
According to court testimony, Mrs. Koehler's son in law found her stabbed to death in her home on McKinley Ave. in Pocatello.
Judge Aaron Thompson made the ruling Wednesday afternoon after a two-day preliminary hearing.
Over the two days, Bannock County prosecutors called over 15 witnesses, many of them law enforcement officials from Pocatello and Yuba County, CA.
Wednesday's hearing featured testimony from Dr. Garth Warren, who performed the autopsy on Mrs. Koehler, and Detective Richard Sampson of the Pocatello Police Department.
Dr. Warren testified that Mrs. Koehler was stabbed 55 times.
17 year-old Isaac Romero-Rodriguez, who is also charged with first degree murder and conspiracy in connection to Mrs. Koehler's death, is expected to be in court for his preliminary hearing Thursday and Friday.
