One of the California teenagers accused of killing an elderly Pocatello woman appeared in court Monday afternoon.
18 year-old Dustins Alfaro is charged with felony murder one, felony conspiracy to murder one and a deadly weapon enhancement for the March stabbing and killing of 87 year-old Arlyne Koehler.
Alfaro was in court Monday to waive his preliminary hearing for a felony destruction of jail property charge.
Bannock County jail officials say he broke an emergency fire sprinkler late last month.
This case is now headed to district court. A date has not been set.
Alfaro is scheduled to be back in court to face his three other felony charges on Nov. 21.
