Today, we remember one of the greatest advocates for equality: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As we reflect on his life's work and fight to secure racial equality, the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Pocatello Branch reminds us there's still work to be done to live up to Dr. King's teachings.
Nearly 53 years ago, in the midst of fighting for racial equality, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died. "His assassination was felt by everyone," adds Ken Monroe. Mr. Monroe shares a birthday with the late Dr. King. As Monroe made his way through high school and then into adulthood, his life continued to be shaped by the minister. Today, Monroe is the president of the Pocatello branch of the NAACP.
Every January, we remember Dr. King (whose birthday is January 15) and his dream, a dream that's still in the process of becoming a reality.
"As most people say, there's still a lot to do," Monroe states. "And now, it's become even more obvious that the civil rights movement has taken another turn, and we have what we're going through today."
The summer we saw social unrest across the country. Monroe, and other members of the Pocatello NAACP, joined more than 1,000 people in early June to march for equality after the death of George Floyd.
Around half of dozen local leaders spoke at the event including Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad who said, "We will not stop fighting the fight until racism is gone."
Monroe says the Black Lives Matter movement is a civil rights movement. However, he doesn't condone the violence that took place in different cities across the nation, "but I definitely condone the fact that we need to sit down and figure out how to take action as opposed to just having rhetoric about what's going on."
Monroe says things like the march for equality are great because they create dialog but also believes to overcome racism in our own communities we need to be anti-racist, as Dr. King taught.
"By that I mean we need to speak out. We need to speak up," Monroe emphasizes. "Speak up against what goes on in this community as far as minorities are concerned. We need people to respect the fact that they can't use certain language around groups, and when you hear that and you don't do anything -- to me -- that is condoning the racism. What you need to do, is you need to say something about it. Then you become anti-racist. You're taking action."
Monroe says another way you can do your part to fight for racial equality is by finding a local civil rights group you like and volunteering your time.
