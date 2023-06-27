Pocatello city officials are reminding people to be careful with fireworks.
Make sure you buy legal fireworks and avoid ones packaged in plain brown paper that often means they were made for professional displays only. When lighting fireworks, make sure to read and follow all warnings and light them in a clear area away from houses and flammable materials. Also make sure to have a bucket of water on hand.
Never give fireworks to small children and do not allow them to run or play while fireworks are being used.
There are some areas of town where fireworks are banned such as Johnny Creek, Satterfield, and the West Bench.
