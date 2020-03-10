Pocatello Opportunity Zone

Nearly 2 years ago, Old Town in Pocatello was designated as an opportunity zone.
Old Town has a long history of being a business hub and the designation as an opportunity zone looks to help reestablish that.
As one of the only areas to be zoned as such in eastern Idaho this designation looks to spur economic investment into the area.
Mike Ennis, Vice President of the Bannock Development Corporation, tells us about the opportunity zone.
"It's a great economic development tool across the country, and its one of the few tools we have for drawing companies in here."
Mike Ennis explains how this tool helps bring in investors to old town.
"Say you bought a building down there for a hundred thousand today in this program, and there's only like a one page application for this opportunity zone, and then in ten years you hold it for ten years, and its worth a million you don't pay capital gains the value of that property is listed as what it is at that date."
Such a program gives this incentive to invest in Pocatello but have there been any potential suitors?
"We've had a lot of folks come in and look at our area."
The areas being looked at in the opportunity zone start on Center Street and continues up through north Main right by the tracks, with the tracks also acting as its eastern border. It stretches all the way to the Portneuf river over for its western border.
Mike Ennis, also mentions how the upcoming census helps the opportunity zone.
"And that's what makes the census which is coming up very important. We need to be accounted for. You don't have to answer all of the questions but if you give them your name and zip code and get accounted for at least that way because it really helps us."
To learn more about opportunity zones you can visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/incentives-and-financing/opportunity-zones/ or https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/opportunity-zones-frequently-asked-questions
