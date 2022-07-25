The Pocatello Police and the Pocatello Firefighters Unions are calling for a Pocatello City Council member to resign after comments were made during a budget meeting earlier in the month.
During the meeting on July 7 regarding the hiring of police officers using grant money, Pocatello City Council member Roger Bray said, “We have had a very efficient department, we have been able to take care of that ratio, because we’re not as diverse a community as some.”
The exchange was between Bray and Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei after the police chief explained that the police force has 1.6 officers per 1,000 citizens when the national average is 2.0 to 2.1 per 1,000 citizens.
Councilmember Bray reiterated his position in a conversation with local leaders of the NAACP during a Pocatello City Council meeting on July 21.
In letters obtained by KPVI, the Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 took a vote of “no confidence” in Roger Bray as a member of the Pocatello City Council on July 22 and have requested that he resign from the council.
Along with that, members of the Pocatello Firefighters Local #187 have joined with the police union in calling for Councilmember Bray’s resignation.
KPVI has reached out to Councilmember Bray for a response.
