On June 19, 2022, two suspects took over $1,700 worth of perfume.
They were driving what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan.
The first female appears to have dyed blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back.
The second female carried a large bag.
The females are both are described as being in their late teens to mid-twenties and shorter in stature.
If you have any information regarding the identity of either of the suspects, please email Cpl. Garner at the Pocatello Police Department at egarner@pocatello.us.
